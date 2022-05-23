Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Director Acquires $61,056.00 in Stock

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 1,600 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,983.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,337. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $81.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

