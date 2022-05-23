Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GILD. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.
Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12.
In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
