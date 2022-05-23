Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GILD. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

