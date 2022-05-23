Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Upgraded at HSBC

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.