Glenn O’rourke Sells 359 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $18,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $45,122.90.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $48,019.40.

On Monday, May 2nd, Glenn O’rourke sold 929 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $46,106.27.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn O’rourke sold 1,441 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $78,981.21.

On Thursday, March 10th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,686 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $262,837.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,948. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

