Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLBE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.71. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 17.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,764,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global-e Online by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,736 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 16.6% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,294,000 after purchasing an additional 355,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 81.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

