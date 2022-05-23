Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.89.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLBE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.71. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $83.77.
About Global-e Online (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
