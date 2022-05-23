Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Director Purchases C$82,417.50 in Stock

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) Director Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 499,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,885,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,466,145.95.

Joe Nicola Grosso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 35,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,110.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 83,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,695.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Joe Nicola Grosso acquired 42,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,770.00.

CVE GRG traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.17. 154,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17. The company has a current ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 32.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

