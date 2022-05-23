Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will post $91.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.60 million and the highest is $93.85 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $75.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $359.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $356.62 million to $361.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $428.70 million, with estimates ranging from $399.04 million to $458.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.
GBDC stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $16.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 71.86%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 158.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 17.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $491,000. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
