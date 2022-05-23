GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 31st

GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, May 31st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st.
GMELY stock remained flat at $$5.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. GOME Retail has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.
GOME Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)
