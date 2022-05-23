GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.58 million.

NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.64. 42,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,266. GoPro has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.90.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $275,778.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $105,345.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,576 shares of company stock worth $2,459,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 238,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

