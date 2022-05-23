Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target Cut to $4.75 by Analysts at HSBC

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HSBC from $7.50 to $4.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.98% from the stock’s previous close.

GRAB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

GRAB opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.45. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grab by 46.9% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

