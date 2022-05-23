Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €20.60 by Barclays

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been given a €20.60 ($21.46) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.96) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.88) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.08) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.08) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €16.94 ($17.65) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.45. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($17.30) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($20.98).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

