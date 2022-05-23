Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Mark Anderson Purchases 2,451 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Mark Anderson bought 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 645 ($7.95) per share, for a total transaction of £15,808.95 ($19,488.35).
Shares of GPE stock opened at GBX 640.50 ($7.90) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 690.86. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 608 ($7.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 748 ($9.22).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is 0.19%.
About Great Portland Estates (Get Rating)
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.