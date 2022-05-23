Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Mark Anderson Purchases 2,451 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Mark Anderson bought 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 645 ($7.95) per share, for a total transaction of £15,808.95 ($19,488.35).

Shares of GPE stock opened at GBX 640.50 ($7.90) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 690.86. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 608 ($7.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 748 ($9.22).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPE. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 780 ($9.62) to GBX 900 ($11.09) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.40) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

