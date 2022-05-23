Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Sells £87,961.26 in Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Richard Hutton sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,166 ($26.70), for a total value of £87,961.26 ($108,433.51).

LON GRG traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,154 ($26.55). 200,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,345.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,675.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. Greggs plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,025.44 ($24.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,443 ($42.44).

Get Greggs alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $40.00. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRG. Barclays reduced their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($41.17) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.38) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

About Greggs (Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.