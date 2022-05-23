Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Announces GBX 0.75 Dividend

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON GRIO traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 63 ($0.79). 163,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,002. The firm has a market cap of £60.27 million and a P/E ratio of 52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ground Rents Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 77 ($0.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.22.

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

