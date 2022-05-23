Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Announces GBX 0.75 Dividend

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON GRIO traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 63 ($0.79). 163,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,002. The firm has a market cap of £60.27 million and a P/E ratio of 52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ground Rents Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 77 ($0.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.22.
