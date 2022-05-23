Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OMAB. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Shares of OMAB opened at $56.12 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 33.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.