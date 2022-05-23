Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Christopher Simon Sells 2,496 Shares

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $147,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,698,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20.

HAE traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.23. 497,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $75.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

