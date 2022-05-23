Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $46.62.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

