Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.64-$1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00 billion-$7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.36 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.
HBI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.72. 189,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,358. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $20.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 45.80%.
Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
