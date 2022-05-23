Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.64-$1.81 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.72. 189,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 19,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.