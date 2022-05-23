HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 22.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $758,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 72,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,505 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $700.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

