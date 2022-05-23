Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,857. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $968.61 million, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

