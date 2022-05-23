Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) CFO Gregory C. Hazelton Sells 22,000 Shares

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.93. 366,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,637. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,569,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $24,946,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,338,000 after acquiring an additional 557,341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,418,000 after acquiring an additional 412,957 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

