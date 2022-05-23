Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE:HE opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.28.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

