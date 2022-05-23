Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Lesley Billow Sells 4,570 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $66,219.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at $711,415.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lesley Billow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $13,261.60.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $14,616.80.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $73,485.60.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $76,913.10.

NYSE:HAYW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,980. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

