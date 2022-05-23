HC Wainwright Cuts Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Price Target to $28.00

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Angion Biomedica stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Angion Biomedica has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

