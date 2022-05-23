HC Wainwright Cuts Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $40.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZYME. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.
Shares of ZYME stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $346.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $39.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 9,548.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,728 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $20,625,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
