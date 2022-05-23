HC Wainwright Increases Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $69.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.63.

MIME stock opened at $79.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 437.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 75,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,231 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 113,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 70,707 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

