HC Wainwright Increases Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $69.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.63.
MIME stock opened at $79.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Mimecast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mimecast (MIME)
- Oracle Corporation: A Falling Knife
- Yandex N.V: Pressure Under Sanctions and Semiconductor Shortages
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.