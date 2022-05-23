HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,849. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $504.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.85. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.54. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.69% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 134.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

