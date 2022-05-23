HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FIXX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Homology Medicines to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,737. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of -0.21. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $2.10. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.48% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

