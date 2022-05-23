Head to Head Analysis: Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) & Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Gold Resource alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gold Resource and Vista Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource 6.64% 8.82% 5.74% Vista Gold N/A -77.99% -69.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gold Resource and Vista Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.36 $8.03 million $0.12 16.08 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -7.36

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Vista Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Vista Gold (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.