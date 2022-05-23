Head-To-Head Analysis: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $530,000.00 46.71 -$11.73 million ($0.39) -2.09 MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 62.63 -$29.89 million N/A N/A

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -2,209.23% -517.32% -154.17% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -124.11% -112.98%

Summary

MyMD Pharmaceuticals beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. It develops NAV3-31, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for evaluating imaging repeatability, reproducibility, and stability, as well as the capacity of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging for treatment of anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha therapy in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA); NAV3-35 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for RA imaging; NAV3-33, which is in Phase III clinical trial for RA; and NAV3-32, which is Phase 2b trial for RA-involved joints. The company is also developing Tc99m tilmanocept for cardiovascular, kaposi's sarcoma, tuberculosis, and other immunotherapeutic applications. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates to treat autoimmune, and aging and age-related diseases. It is developing MYMD-1, a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immunometabolic system to treat autoimmune disease, including multiple sclerosis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as to treat age-related illnesses such as, frailty and sarcopenia. The company is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic preclinical cannabidiol derivative that targets CB2 receptors. The company is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

