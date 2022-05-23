Head-To-Head Analysis: Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) & Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.1% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 13.98% 28.38% 17.45% Electromed 5.83% 6.99% 6.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zynex and Electromed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex currently has a consensus price target of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 105.17%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Electromed.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynex and Electromed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $130.30 million 2.17 $17.10 million $0.49 14.88 Electromed $35.76 million 2.86 $2.36 million $0.26 46.16

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Electromed. Zynex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zynex beats Electromed on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. It also supplies private labeled products, including electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, the company distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, LSO Back Braces for lumbar support, and knee braces for knee support. Further, it offers Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500), a fluid volume monitor, which is a non-invasive medical device for monitoring relative fluid volume changes used in operating and recovery rooms to detect fluid loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery; Zynex Wireless Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1600), a noninvasive monitoring device designed to measure relative changes in fluid volume in adult patients; NiCO CO-Oximeter, a laser-based noninvasive co-oximeter; and HemeOx tHb Oximeter, a laser-based total hemoglobin pulse oximeter. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation; hemodynamic monitoring; and pulse oximetry monitoring. It sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Electromed (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.