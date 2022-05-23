Head to Head Comparison: Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) vs. Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) and Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shimizu and Bank of Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimizu $13.21 billion N/A $425.45 million $2.24 9.68 Bank of Communications $65.91 billion N/A $13.58 billion $4.26 3.87

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Shimizu. Bank of Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimizu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Shimizu has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shimizu and Bank of Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimizu 3.18% 4.10% 1.72% Bank of Communications 20.32% 9.82% 0.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shimizu and Bank of Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimizu 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bank of Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bank of Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Shimizu pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Communications pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Bank of Communications beats Shimizu on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shimizu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate. The company constructs, lets, sells, and caretaking of residential houses and other buildings; plans, constructs, possesses, maintains, and operates public office buildings, roads, harbors, airports, and parks, as well as educational and cultural, medical and welfare, and water supply and sewerage facilities; generates and supplies electricity and heat; undertakes purification works; collects, disposes, and reutilizes waste; and designs, installs, leases, sells, and maintains information communication and building management system. It also engages in the cultivation, production, management, sale, and consultancy of agricultural produce and seafood, and forestry work; maintenance and upkeep, security, and cleaning of buildings, equipment, and machinery; and design, manufacture, sale, lease, and brokerage of construction machinery and materials, concrete and wooden products, furniture, and interior fitting. The company offers industrial property, copyrights, and computer software; pharmaceutical, medical care material, and medical machinery and equipment; and advertisement, publication, printing, images and other information media, business event, inland transportation, warehouse, distribution center, insurance and travel agency, manpower supply, loan, guarantee, and factoring services. It also engages in the management and consultancy of sporting, hotel, restaurant, nursing, and resort facilities. The company was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Bank of Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services. It also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate time and demand structured deposits; cash management services, such as accounts receivable/accounts payable management, account management, liquidity management, and investment and financing management; financing, settlement, and risk management services; financing services; syndicated loans; overdrafts; investment banking services; offshore banking services, including forex deposit and loan, inter-bank loan, international settlement, forex trading and guarantee, business advisory, and other services; and precious metal leasing and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising corporate foreign exchange wealth management, import and export settlement, document settlement, remittance and bill, trade finance, and offshore banking services. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, insurance, financial leasing, debt-to-equity swap, and other financial services; trust investment, fund management, securities dealing and brokerage, and reinsurance services; and e-banking services. It has 245 branches and 3,025 banking outlets in Mainland China; 22 overseas branches and 68 overseas banking outlets, as well as representative offices in 17 countries. Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

