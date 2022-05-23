Head-To-Head Contrast: Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) & Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault N/A 56.86% 12.44% Advent Technologies -402.65% -36.33% -29.60%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Energy Vault and Advent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50 Advent Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energy Vault presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.62%. Advent Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,100.00%. Given Advent Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Energy Vault.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Vault and Advent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A Advent Technologies $7.07 million 10.87 -$20.52 million ($0.56) -2.68

Energy Vault has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advent Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advent Technologies beats Energy Vault on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Vault Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

Advent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, membranes, and electrodes. It serves stationary and portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

