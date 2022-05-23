Head-To-Head Review: China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vitru and China Liberal Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vitru has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Liberal Education has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and China Liberal Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 10.96% 8.79% 5.55% China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vitru and China Liberal Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $116.98 million 3.19 $13.09 million $0.56 28.55 China Liberal Education $3.91 million 7.37 -$1.25 million N/A N/A

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than China Liberal Education.

Summary

Vitru beats China Liberal Education on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru (Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

About China Liberal Education (Get Rating)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

