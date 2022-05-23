Head to Head Review: Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) vs. CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) and CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taylor Devices and CleanTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices $22.51 million 1.36 $1.06 million $0.23 38.09 CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than CleanTech Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Taylor Devices and CleanTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

CleanTech Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.58%. Given CleanTech Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CleanTech Acquisition is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Devices and CleanTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices 2.75% 1.90% 1.71% CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Taylor Devices beats CleanTech Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops. Its products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special aerospace and defense applications. The company markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. Taylor Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

