Head to Head Review: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) and Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Clear Secure shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Twilio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Twilio and Clear Secure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $2.84 billion 6.40 -$949.90 million ($5.43) -18.45 Clear Secure $253.95 million 16.76 -$36.08 million ($0.61) -46.54

Clear Secure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twilio. Clear Secure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twilio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Twilio and Clear Secure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 0 1 20 0 2.95 Clear Secure 0 4 2 0 2.33

Twilio presently has a consensus target price of $273.17, indicating a potential upside of 172.73%. Clear Secure has a consensus target price of $33.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.17%. Given Twilio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Twilio is more favorable than Clear Secure.

Profitability

This table compares Twilio and Clear Secure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -30.86% -6.11% -5.20% Clear Secure -15.79% -8.30% -5.34%

Summary

Twilio beats Clear Secure on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Clear Secure (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc. provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device. In addition, the company provides Reserve powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the choice of how they queue either at home or on the move; and Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries by communicating with certifying organizations for on-demand, current, and trusted data. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

