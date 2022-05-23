Head to Head Survey: LiveVox (LVOX) versus The Competition

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) is one of 141 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LiveVox to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -90.78% -86.50% -50.63% LiveVox Competitors -37.87% -1,419.98% -5.84%

This table compares LiveVox and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $119.23 million -$103.19 million -1.44 LiveVox Competitors $895.99 million -$10.28 million 0.46

LiveVox’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LiveVox and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 2 4 0 2.67 LiveVox Competitors 777 3342 5038 106 2.48

LiveVox currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 283.41%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 75.82%. Given LiveVox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

LiveVox has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox’s peers have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveVox peers beat LiveVox on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

LiveVox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account. The company also offers inbound voice services and features; outbound voice applications, including predictive and unattended dialing, outbound interactive voice response, manual dialing, and human call initiator; IVR and contact flow, such as drag-and-drop features, pre-built modules, text to speech, professionally recorded voice prompts, and omnichannel capabilities; and various dashboard and reporting interfaces; SMS Messaging; campaign and email response capabilities; WebChat that provides services through a web-based or mobile channels; Virtual Agents & Bots; and Campaign management tools. In addition, it provides workforce optimization solutions consisting of call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency, and speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, customer satisfaction, and administration and application programming interfaces; and professional services, such as application configuration, system integration, business process optimization, technical support, and training. It serves financial services, healthcare, consumer/retail, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

