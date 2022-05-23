Head-To-Head Survey: PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) & Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDF Solutions and Dropbox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $111.06 million 7.73 -$21.49 million ($0.48) -48.37 Dropbox $2.16 billion 3.51 $335.80 million $0.94 21.46

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PDF Solutions and Dropbox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dropbox 0 1 4 0 2.80

PDF Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.50%. Dropbox has a consensus price target of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 64.85%. Given Dropbox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dropbox is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -14.99% -8.20% -6.63% Dropbox 16.66% -146.35% 11.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Dropbox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dropbox beats PDF Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDF Solutions (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. It also provides design-for-inspection (DFI) Systems, such as DFI on-chip instruments; eProbe non-contactless E-beam tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) system, which includes CV test chips and pdFasTest electrical testers, as well as Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected from DFI on-chip instruments using the eProbe tool. In addition, the company offers Cimetrix software products that enables equipment manufacturers to provide industry standard interfaces on their products; and software-as-a-service, software related services, and characterization services. It sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing suppliers, original device manufacturers, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

