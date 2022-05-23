Headwater Exploration Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.68.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$70.13 million for the quarter.

HWX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:HWX opened at C$6.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 33.00. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$3.39 and a 52 week high of C$7.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.23.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 60,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total transaction of C$439,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 411,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,014,266.19.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

