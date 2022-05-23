Headwater Exploration Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Headwater Exploration in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HWX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$70.13 million for the quarter.
In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total transaction of C$439,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 411,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,014,266.19.
Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.
