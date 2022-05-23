Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Director Sells C$68,900.00 in Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 10,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 814,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,612,428.64.

Shares of HWX traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.93. The company had a trading volume of 814,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,287. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.39 and a 52-week high of C$7.66.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$70.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

