Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.
Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
NYSE:HTA opened at $28.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 309.52%.
Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
