Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

HTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.