Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.72 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $65.11 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.34.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.