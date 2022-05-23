Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.08. Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 55.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

HP opened at $45.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

