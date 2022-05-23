Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
About Héroux-Devtek (Get Rating)
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.
