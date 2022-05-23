Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,175%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

NYSE:HT opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $392.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.25. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 129,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 49,966 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 88,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

