HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

DINO stock opened at $46.47 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.57.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

