Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:HI opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

