Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.83-$0.90 EPS.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

